Hillsboro FFA helps families at Christmas

This year the Hillsboro FFA chapter completed ots annual Christmas Adopt-A-Family program a little differently. Instead of providing gifts for several kids in the school district, the students sponsored multiple families from the Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc.

FFA members went shopping for the families to buy clothes, hats, gloves, etc.

“It’s really great to be able to be involved and help the families in need in our own community,” said FFA member Kelcie Thornburgh.

The money used to purchase the Christmas gifts was rasied from a tractor raffle. Instead of having the annual FFA 5K, the chapter held a tractor raffle that earned a total of $1,118 as a fundraiser to provide for families in need.

Every year, members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter look forward to having a fundraiser in order to be able to adopt families and make sure they have a merry Christmas.

Submitted by Lawton Parry, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Pictured, from left, are Christine Paige, Kelcie Thornburgh and Mallory Parsons shopping for the Hillsboro FFA Adopt-A-Family. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Hillsboro-FFA.jpg Pictured, from left, are Christine Paige, Kelcie Thornburgh and Mallory Parsons shopping for the Hillsboro FFA Adopt-A-Family. Submitted photo