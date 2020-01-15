Wilmington College graduates

Wilmington College has announced its December 2019 list of graduates. Those on the list are all eligible to participate in the college’s 144th commencement ceremony May 9.

Those graduating with honors are noted with designations: cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

Local December graduates include:

FRANKFORT – Kainnon Bryans, Little Creek Rd.; Cole Flesher, Bush Mill Rd.

GREENFIELD – James Stobaugh, Karnes Rd.

HILLSBORO – Jordan Crum, Crum Rd., magna cum laude; Lauren Grover, Slate Hill Rd., magna cum laude; Ryan Hagan, Woodland Dr., cum laude.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.