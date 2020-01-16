Seminar on forming a food council

On Sunday, Feb. 9 Catholic Rural Life and the Adams-Brown Diabetes Education Coalition will sponsor the 12th annual Buy Local Foods Seminar. Dan Remley (pictured), OSU Extension regional expert, will give the keynote address about “Food Councils: What they are and what they can do for Your Community.” After the address, there will be break-out sessions. One of these will continue the discussion of food councils, with tools for how to form one and insights from folks from other counties who has been involved in the effort. Other small group discussions will be about free range chickens, establishing a meat processing plant, hemp laws and growing figs. The seminar will be held at St. George Parish Hall, 509 E. State St. (SR 125) Georgetown, from 1:45 to 5 p.m. For more information or to register, call Julie Kline at 937-515-1807 or Pat Hornschemeier at 513-752-0647. There is no charge for admission. Preregistration is not required, but appreciated.

