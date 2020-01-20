COMMUNITY CALENDAR

TUESDAY, JAN. 21

Tops, 6 p.m., Tree of Life, 545 N. 6th St., Greenfield.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. Call Jeremy, 740-466-2512.

Highland County Homeless Shelter, 1 p.m., Hi-Tec Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro.

H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Express) Support Group.

Greenfield Garden Club.

Agri Farm Bureau, 8 p.m.

Bainbridge Historical Society, 7 p.m.

Elks #361, 7S p.m., Elks Lodge, Danville Pike, Hillsboro.

Dorcas Circle, 1:30 p.m.

Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., Ponderosa Banquet Center, Hillsboro.

AmVets Post 61 euchre, 11541 North Shore Dr., 5:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Beginners Group, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Tuesday Night Discussion Group, closed discussion, First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22

Immunization Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Highland County Health Department, 1487 N. HIgh St., Hillsboro.

Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop #120, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Fire House.

Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1161, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon, noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous 7:30 p.m., Serenity Group, Big Book/12&12 Study, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop #171, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St. For more information call 393-9065.

Shiloh Addictions Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Carpenter’s House of Prayer, 7450 Fairground Rd., Hillsboro.

Highland County House of Prayer, 6:30-8:30 p.m., home of Marvin and Becky Gotherman, 100 West Union Pike, Hillsboro.

Greenfield Rotary Club, 11:30 a.m., Catch 22, 250 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Highland Commandery #31 K.T., 7:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Sisters in Sobriety, women’s closed discussion, 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

FRIDAY, JAN. 24

Celebrate Recovery, meal at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Friday Night Group, open lead, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Reformers Unanimous, 7-9 p.m., support for all types of addiction, Southern Baptist Church, 106 Rice Dr., West Union, call 937-587-1797 or 937-544-4110 for more information.

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon meetings, 10-11 a.m., Rainsboro Methodist Church.

SUNDAY, JAN. 26

Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Sunshine Group, Chairman’s Choice, Southern State Community College, Room 203 and 204, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Greenfield Freedom Group, open discussion, First Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield, church basement.

MONDAY, JAN. 27

Highland County Veterans Service Commission, 5 p.m., Highland County Veterans Service Office, Hi-Tech Center, 1575 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro.

Save the Lake Association, 7:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Activity Center.

Hillsboro AGLOW Lighthouse Womens Ministry, 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church Fellowship Hall, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Greenfield Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary 1325, 7:30 p.m., at the lodge.

Hillsboro Mothers Club, 7 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., HOYPAA Group, open discussion, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., TWMIG Group, open lead, First Baptist Church, 125 N.

Washington St., Greenfield.

Lynchburg Lions Club, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 28

Care-a-van, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Rocky Fork Truck Stop, Rainsboro.

American Legion Post 129, HiTech Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Tops, 6 p.m., Tree of Life, 545 N. 6th St., Greenfield.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. Call Jeremy, 740-466-2512.

Marshall Community Ladies, 6:30 p.m.

Bits and Pieces Quilt Club, 6:30 p.m.

Hillsdale Lodge #696 Knights of Pythias, 7:30 p.m., SR 73 at Belfast.

Rotary Club, 11:45 a.m., Ponderosa Banquet Center, Hillsboro.

Lloyd C. Ludwick Chapter 123 of the Disabled American Veterans, 7 p.m., Hitech Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #1161, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Eagles Lodge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Beginners Group, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Tuesday Night Discussion Group, closed discussion, First Baptist Church, 127 S. West St., Hillsboro (use rear door).

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29

Lynchburg Boy Scout Troop #120, 7 p.m., Lynchburg Fire House.

Al-Anon, noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous 7:30 p.m., Serenity Group, Big Book/12&12 Study, FRS Counseling Inc., 313 Chillicothe Ave. (U.S. 50 East), Hillsboro (use door 4).

THURSDAY, JAN. 30

Highland County AmVets, 11541 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro, Bingo, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop #171, 7 p.m., Hillsboro Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St. For more information call 393-9065.

Shiloh Addictions Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Carpenter’s House of Prayer, 7450 Fairground Rd., Hillsboro.

Highland County House of Prayer, 6:30-8:30 p.m., home of Marvin and Becky Gotherman, 100 West Union Pike, Hillsboro.

Greenfield Rotary Club, 11:30 a.m., Catch 22, 250 Jefferson St., Greenfield.

Free cooking class by Ohio State Extension Office, Samaritan Outreach Services, 537 N. East St., Hillsboro. Reservations, call 393-2220.

Country Quilters, 7 p.m., Good News Gathering, 6250 U.S. 62 South, Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Sisters in Sobriety, women’s closed discussion, 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

FRIDAY, JAN. 31

Celebrate Recovery, meal at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Friday Night Group, open lead, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 234 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Reformers Unanimous, 7-9 p.m., support for all types of addiction, Southern Baptist Church, 106 Rice Dr., West Union, call 937-587-1797 or 937-544-4110 for more information.