Local collegiate news

Ohio Northern Dean’s List

The following students from Highland County were named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2019-20 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

The Highland County students are: Ashleigh Baucom, Hillsboro, Hillsboro High School; Atlee Carr, Hillsboro, Whiteoak High School; Quintin Smith, Lynchburg, Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Greene on UK Dean’s List

Lauren Greene of Leesburg was named to the fall 2019 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. During this term, Greene’s academic major was political science. This accomplishment is a sign of her hard work and committment to learning. Students on the dean’s list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Columbus State Dean’s List

The following students have been named to the autumn aemester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the list, a student must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Highland County students named to the list include: Gregory Fabin, computer science, Greenfield; Brianna Barnes, associate of science, Highland; Allie Stroop, associate of science, Lynchburg.

Tite at Culver-Stockton

Culver-Stockton College in Montana recently recognized 229 students on its dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester. Trevor Tite of Greenfield was named to the list. Tite is majoring in mathematics education. Students on the dean’s list have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.

Buddelmeyer on dean’s list

More than 800 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the President’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the list, students must achieve a 4.0 GPA for the semester. Sarah Buddelmeyer an interdisciplinary studies major from Leesburg, was named to the list.

Tracy on March for Life

Rachel Tracy of Hillsboro joined 22 other Cedarville University students traveling to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 24 to attend the 2020 National March for Life, held on the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s fateful Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973, which legalized abortion in the U.S.

“The March for Life represents standing up for the defenseless preborn children and being their advocate,” said Nicholas Kallis, president of Cedarville University Students for Life, a pro-life organization. “We are going to stand up for the defenseless and be their voice.”

The day after the March for Life, the students will attend the National Pro-Life Summit, a one-day training event for grassroots pro-life supporters.