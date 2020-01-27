Leesburg library’s latest

This February we are excited to present Patrick Haley, author of “The Dane Murders,” on Monday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. Call 937-780-7295 to reserve your seat. He will be discussing the case, the trial and its effects.

Our Tween reading group, The Page Turners, will be meeting on Monday, Feb. 24 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and discussing “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” vs. “Dork Diaries.”

Our Adult reading group, RRR, will be meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20 1:30 p.m to discuss “Keeping Lucy” by T. Greenwood.

Our story time meets every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. The topics in February include: frogs, superhero, night and day and tacos and pizza.

Knit Together continues to meet every Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Melinda McGee is the Leesburg Branch Library manager.