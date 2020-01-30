Great Oaks receives Auditor of State Award

A recent financial audit of Great Oaks Career Campuses by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office has resulted in honors for Great Oaks Career Campuses. The school district’s financial record keeping for the 2018-19 year has qualified it for the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

The award was presented by the Auditor’s Regional Liaison Ryan Holiday.

“The clean audit, and the award, show that we’re financially stable and accountable to our community,” said Great Oaks Treasurer/CFO Ben Vanhorn.

The Auditor of State Award with Distinction is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a clean financial audit that meets rigorous criteria.

Great Oaks’ Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) is available at www.greatoaks.com.

Submittted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.

Ben Vanhorn, left is pictured with Ryan Holiday. Submitted photo