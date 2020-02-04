National School Counseling Week Feb. 3-7

National School Counseling Week, sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), will be celebrated from Feb. 3–7, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.

National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career. The special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for school counselors who “implement comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century,” according to Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha.

In a proclamation, Harsha cited school counselors for being actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents; for working in a partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world; for focusing on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development; and working with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves. School counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program.

“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, post secondary options and social/emotional skills,” said Kwok-Sze Wong, Ed.D., ASCA executive director. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”

Submitted by Jessica Rhoades, Hillsboro High School counselor.

Pictured, from left, are Tina Young, Hillsboro High School counselor; Jessica Rhoades, high school counselor; Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha; Candice Wireman, middle school counselor; and Joni Layne, 6-12 school counselor. Not pictured is Toni Lewis, elementary school counselor. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Counselor-Week.jpg Pictured, from left, are Tina Young, Hillsboro High School counselor; Jessica Rhoades, high school counselor; Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha; Candice Wireman, middle school counselor; and Joni Layne, 6-12 school counselor. Not pictured is Toni Lewis, elementary school counselor. Submitted photo