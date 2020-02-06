Telephone Caregiver Support Group

The Southeastern Ohio Branch of the Alzheimer’s Association, which includes Highland County, is now adding the option of a telephone support group. Alzheimer’s Association telephone support groups provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings.

Held via telephone to accommodate individuals who are unable to travel to a meeting site, these groups help participants develop coping methods and encourage them to maintain their personal, physical and emotional health.

“We understand caregivers face many barriers when trying to leave the home and we want to do everything possible to reach out to those isolated caregivers,” said Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Ohio Program Director Melissa Dever.

The telephone support group will be held on the third Thursday of each month at noon.

“Hopefully, the meeting time of noon will allow those working caregivers to participate during their lunch break,” said Dever.

For more information, or to preregister for the support group, call the office at 740-578-4382. Individuals who are interested in participating in the support group by phone can reach the conference line at 401-283-4239 and enter Pin No. 95249 when prompted.

The support group is free and open to family caregivers of those with any type of memory impairment in Highland, Scioto, Lawrence, Gallia, Jackson, Vinton, Adams, Brown, Pike and Ross counties.

To learn more about the caregiver support group meeting or other association programs and services,contact Dever at -740-710-1821 or 800-272-3900.

Various programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association are funded in part by the Ohio Department of Aging through the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio and the Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. All services are provided without regard to race, age, color, religion, sex, disability, national origin or ancestry.

Submitted by Melissa Dever, program director southeastern Ohio, Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati.