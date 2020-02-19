Adena introduces hyperbaric wound care

Most wounds, cuts and scratches heal quickly. However, for some people wounds heal slowly due to problems with blood flow, infection, diabetes or poor nutrition.

Adena Wound Care Services is expanding its close-to-home services by now offering Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is a medical therapy proven to accelerate the healing of wounds and other conditions, such as soft tissue radionecrosis, chronic and refractory osteomyelitis, compromised skin grafts/flaps, diabetic wounds of the lower extremities and more.

“We are excited to elevate the level our wound care services by offering hyperbaric oxygen therapy to patients in our region,” said Dr. Brandon Keys with Adena Wound Care. “This type of treatment requires daily sessions for several weeks. Having HBOT now available at Adena gives our patients an option that is effective for healing; and convenient because it is closer to where they live.”

Oxygen is essential for wound healing. One of the reasons wounds can be slow to heal is due to a lack of oxygen at the wound site. When breathing under normal conditions, a person takes in about 21 percent oxygen. With HBOT, a patient breathes 100 percent oxygen while inside a clear, pressurized chamber. The chamber’s high-pressure environment helps to carry the increased amounts of oxygen throughout the body, accelerating wound healing.

HBOT is covered by most insurance companies for a range of conditions, including:

· Diabetic wounds/ulcers of the lower extremities;

· Preparation and preservation of compromised skin grafts;

· Chronic and refractory osteomyelitis, unresponsive to conventional treatment;

· Delayed soft tissue injuries due to radiation;

· Osteoradionecrosis (bone injury caused by radiation);

· Gas gangrene;

· Gas embolism;

· Acute traumatic peripheral ischemia;

· Crush injuries and suturing of severed limbs; and

· Progressive necrotizing infections.

To learn more about Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy at Adena, call 740-779-7090 or visit Adena.org/woundcare.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Adena Wound Care Services’ two new hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers are pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Adena_Hyperbaric_Wound_Care-1.jpg Adena Wound Care Services’ two new hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers are pictured. Submitted photo