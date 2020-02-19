FGBMFI dinner meeting March 14

A Hillsboro Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) dinner meeting will be held Saturday, March 14 at the Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

The dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 6:45 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Tom Katenkamp, associate pastor/evangelist at the New Life Temple in Cincinnati. Praise and Worship will be by Mike Gast of the Common Ground Community Church.

The dinner is $9, but is free for first time visitors. The meeting is free. Women are welcome.

Dinner reservations are requested in advance by calling 937-768-8801.

Katenkamp first met Jesus and was saved in 1979 by the grace of God and then sovereignly filled with the Holy Spirit in a charismatic Catholic prayer meeting in 1981.Those who knew him before were shocked at the change in his life. He had been a well-known collegiate football player, but he was also infamous for his excessive partying. The toll of his lifestyle left him emotionally bankrupt and hating life. He was ready to exchange it for a new life with Christ.

With the same intensity he lived the wild life before coming to Christ, Katenkamp started living with complete abandon and passion for Him. He was blessed as a new believer to be discipled by some remarkable men and women of God who moved in signs and wonders. He was immersed in street evangelism and an amazing 24/7 prayer movement in the projects of Cincinnati.

In 2000, Katenkamp was ordained as an evangelist at New Life Temple church where he remains on staff as one of four pastors. He is a major contributor to building the New Life Temple Bible College both in the U.S. and abroad. Katenkamp’s ministry has spanned a wide variety of services including youth and children’s ministries, prison ministry, and radio broadcasts. He also leads a Celebrate Recovery group.

Katenkamp and his wife Susan love Jesus wildly and preach the Good News with signs and wonders following. Recently, they became chaplains with the first partnership of a Randy Clarke School of Healing with The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Tom and Susan have a passion for equipping the saints and ministering in the power of the Holy Spirit. Their heart’s cry is for the lost, hurting and broken that they might come to the knowledge of Christ and experience God’s restoration.

Submitted by Mike Gast, Common Ground Community Church.