Hillsboro Mayor proclaims Census Day

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha reads a proclamation at Monday’s city council meeting declaring April 1 as Census Day in the city. Pictured, from left, are council president Tom Eichinger; council members Claudia Klein, Mary Stanforth, Adam Wilkin, Patty Day and Ann Morris; and Harsha. Not pictured are council members Brandon Leeth and Dane Allard.

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha reads a proclamation at Monday’s city council meeting declaring April 1 as Census Day in the city. Pictured, from left, are council president Tom Eichinger; council members Claudia Klein, Mary Stanforth, Adam Wilkin, Patty Day and Ann Morris; and Harsha. Not pictured are council members Brandon Leeth and Dane Allard.