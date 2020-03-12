Marshall Stockmen celebrate 4-H Week

Members of the Marshall Stockmen 4-H Club decorated the window at Details Salon and Day Spa in honor of Highland County 4-H Week. Members pictured, from left, are Cameron Burkard, Hailey Cornett, Molly Vance, Braydon Burkard, Ashton Burkard, Lexi Denny, Travis Denny and Jayona Kibler.

