Adena Adds Four New Providers

CHILLICOTHE (March 11, 2020) – Adena Health System is proud to be expanding its care for patients with the addition of four new providers across multiple service lines. The addition of these providers enables Adena to offer even more options for comprehensive close-to-home care.

Adena is pleased to welcome:

Julie Oates, LPCC-S, RPT-S returns to Adena after 19 years since her 2001 departure. In that time, Oates has gained extensive experience throughout southern Ohio, including her service as the Executive Director at The Child Protection Center in Chillicothe, and working at Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center as a child/adolescent therapist. She comes to the Adena Counseling Center having completed her degree at Ohio University.

Maia Orabi, MD comes to Adena Wound Care as it recently introduced Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to its service offerings. Orabi is a board-certified family physician and is trained in Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine from Duke University Medical Center. She earned her medical degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI; and performed a family medicine residency at PIH Health in Whittier, CA.

Helen Stone, Certified Nurse Practitioner joins Adena Wound Care as the team expands its services into Highland County. She comes to Adena with more than 17 years’ experience as a registered nurse, serving as a director of Nursing, and in long-term care, cardiac, dialysis and home health care settings. Stone earned her master’s in Nursing from South University in Savannah, GA.

Holly Wells, Certified Nurse Practitioner is welcomed into the growing group at Adena Family Medicine – Jackson. A CNP and registered nurse since 2011, Wells earned her Family Nurse Practitioner master’s degree from Chamberlain University.

