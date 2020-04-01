AAA7 Senior Art Show canceled

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) has made the decision to cancel its annual Senior Citizens Art Show due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The health and safety of the participants and local communities is vitally important to the AAA7.

Originally scheduled for late May and early June, the art show would have been celebrating its 38th year. The show historically features art work and written poems and essays from participants age 55 and over. These not only include individuals from the 10 counties the AAA7 serves (Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Scioto, Ross and Vinton), but also anyone outside of the district who wishes to participate.

Rather than postponing the event until later in the year, the AAA7 will look forward to the next art show that will be held during May and June of 2021.

If you have any questions surrounding the AAA7’s Art Show, contact Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training at the AAA7, at 1-800-582-7277, ext. 22224, or by e-mail at jlewis@aaa7.org.

The AAA7 reminds the public that during the pandemic, the AAA7 remains open and ready to respond to the needs of older adults, their caregivers, those living with a disability, and individuals with chronic diseases. Due to the current pandemic and protocols in Ohio for physical distancing, AAA7 local offices in Rio Grande, Waverly, West Union and Wheelersburg are no longer open to the public for “walk in” appointments; however, the Agency Resource Center is available via phone (1-800-582-7277) to answer questions or provide information on resources in the community. Phone lines are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., or you can email the agency at info@aaa7.org.

Assistance the AAA7 can provide over the telephone includes community resources during the pandemic, information on long-term care community‐based services for seniors and those with disabilities, and general information about service providers and contacts in your local community that provide services for long‐term care in the home.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.

Offices closed, but phones line are open