Bainbridge drive-in Easter service

The Bainbridge Church of Christ will host a drive-in church service on Easter Sunday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m. in the church parking lot located at 3812 U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge.

The Easter celebration service will include uplifting music, sharing in communion and an inspirational Easter message titled “Inspired by the Cross” by Dennis J. Wheeler.

Come as you are. Stay in your car. Or bring your own lawn chairs and sit outside by your car (social distancing required) but join together as we worship our risen Lord.

In the event of inclement weather the Easter worship service can be viewed online at YouTube (search for Bainbridge Church of Christ / Worship service April 12) or Facebook (Bainbridge Church of Christ).

For additional information, contact the Bainbridge Church of Christ office at 740-634-3925 or Bill Hubbard at 740-466-8544.

Submitted by Dennis J. Wheeler, pastor, Bainbridge Church of Christ.