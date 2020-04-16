Duffie earns governor recognition

Fairfield High School senior Ailean Duffie was one of only 300 Ohio high school students whose works were chosen for the Ohio Governors Youth Art Exhibition, which honors student artists from the state’s 1,112 public and private high schools. This is the exhibition’s 50th year. A possible date for the public artwork display will be determined later. Duffie’s acrylic painting titled “Imposter” is pictured. She plans to attend Case Western Reserve in the fall.

