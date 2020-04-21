Greene receives financial planner certification

Financial advisor Mathew Greene of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Hillsboro has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the certification mark CFP.

Greene successfully completed the CFP board’s initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination.

Individuals who hold CFP certification must agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits and estate planning. CFP professionals must also meet ongoing continuing education requirements.

Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your estate-planning attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation.

Submitted by Tammy Bowles, senior branch office administrator, Edward Jones.

Greene https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_Greene-pic.jpg Greene