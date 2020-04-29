Local collegiate news

Editor’s note — Information for this story was compiled from a variety of news releases:

Shawnee State Dean’s List

Shawnee State University has released the dean’s list for the fall semester 2019. To be named on the list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better. Area residents named to the list and their majors are listed below by their hometown: Greenfield – Sidney Ayers, Health Science; Shania Massie, Health Science; Kyle McClellan, Sport Studies; Madylyn Stegbauer, Occupational Therapy; Hillsboro – Tayler Graham, Fine Arts; Lynchburg – Hannah Burns, Fine Arts; Seaman – Megan Gorman, Health Science; Kyle Johnson, Computer Eng Tech; Kent Mefford, Information System Mngt.; Erin Newman, Early Child/Special Education; Katlyn Porter, Psychology; Hayley Taylor, General Studies; Elijah Young, Natural Science.

OU-Chillicothe Dean’s List

Ohio University-Chillicothe has announced the list of students who have been named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2019-20. To achieve this, students need to earn at least a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA: Makayla Brewer, Greenfield; Lucas Moore, Bainbridge; Heidi Rolfe, Greenfield; Shania Setty, Leesburg; Payton Smith, Greenfield; McKenzie Evans, Bainbridge; Chantel Landrum, Leesburg.