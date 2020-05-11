Editor’s note — Anyone planning to attend any of the meetings listed below should call ahead to make sure they are still being held.

Buford alumni dinner cancelled

The 2020 Buford High School Alumni Dinner and Meeting will not be held this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The alumni committee regrets the cancellation, but felt it was in the best interest of the health and safety of its members. For questions or information, call Dick Donley, alumni president, at 937-393-2770.

Sinking Spring banquet cancelled

The Sinking Spring Alumni Banquet scheduled for June 13 as been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lynchburg alumni banquet cancelled

The Lynchburg High School Alumni Banquet that was scheduled for June 13 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Plans are being made to have the Banquet next year on June 12.

Memorial Day event cancelled

The South Salem Memorial Day parade and celebration has been cancelled for this year. The South Salem Methodist Church strawberry social has been cancelled as well.

Election official count

The Highland County Board of Elections has announced that the date March 17 (April 28) primary election official count is 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13 at the board office. The public is welcome to attend.

Yard waste site opening

The Hillsboro yard waste site will be open from noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 5 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6. It will continue to be open every other Friday and the first Saturday of each month unless falls on a holiday.

Design Review Board

The Design Review Board meeting set for May 6 was cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 20 at 130 N. High St. The meeting is open to the public.

Whiteoak banquet cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools, the 2020 Whiteoak Alumni Banquet, normally held in May, has been cancelled.

Fairfield open enrollment

Fairfield Local Schools are now accepting applications for new open enrolled students for next school year. The 2020-21 school year application can be found on the school’s website at www.fairfieldlocal.org. In lieu of a public meeting, additional information and questions will be addressed through email or by phone. Send email to amy.b@fairfieldlocal.org or call 937-780-2221 and leave a voicemail.