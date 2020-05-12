Senior farmers’ market offers coupons for seniors

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally funded program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and in Ohio by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA). The ODA provides additional state funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio. The program is managed locally by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) and provides eligible older adults with $50 in coupons each growing season to use at participating farmers’ markets and roadside stands to purchase produce.

To be eligible for the $50 in coupons for this year, individuals must live in the 10 counties included in the AAA7’s district which include Adams, Brown Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. Individuals must be age 60 or over at the time of application and households must be at 185% of the poverty level. In a household, both the husband and wife can be eligible separately for the coupons. Individuals can only receive the $50 in coupons (10 $5 coupons) one time per year and items must be purchased from authorized farmers only. Coupons will be mailed in late June to begin use in July and continue through October.

Applications can be found on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org, under the “Happening Now” section on the Home Page, or you can call 1-800-343-8112 to request an application or to ask any questions. The agency can also be reached via email for applications or questions at FarmersMarket@aaa7.org.

Your local AAA7 provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in 10 counties in Southern Ohio. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.