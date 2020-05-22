Highland Co. Community Fund receives COVID-19 funding

The Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund has awarded over $36,000 in grants to support nonprofits that are working to provide basic necessities to ensure the health and safety of Appalachian Ohio’s most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis.

Through this round of funding, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), of which the Highland County Community Fund is a part, awarded grants to 11 nonprofits working to make a difference across 27 counties in Appalachian Ohio. In total, the Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund has now awarded over $118,000 to 29 nonprofits serving all 32 counties in Appalachian Ohio. More awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are grateful that our partner, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, is continuing to make an impact throughout Highland County and all of Appalachian Ohio,” said Gary Abernathy, committee member for the Highland County Community Fund and member of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. “We hope that Highland County organizations in need of funding will continue to reach out to FAO. And because this moment demonstrates the need for long-term resources to support Highland County, we also hope that those who hold Highland County close to their hearts will consider a gift to the Highland County Community Fund. With a dollar-for-dollar match available from FAO for all gifts to the fund, there is no better time to give.”

The Hope Emergency Program was among the recipients of the Emergency Response Fund’s most recent grant awards. The Hope Emergency Program received funding to connect populations at greater risk from COVID-19 in Adams, Brown and Highland counties with basic needs items.

FAO is continuing to review grant requests. To learn how your 501(c)(3) nonprofit or public organization may request funding, or to help grow the dollars available for the next round of funding, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Coronavirus or contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or listening@ffao.org.

To learn more about the Highland County Community Fund and the current match opportunity, and to help ensure that Highland County has the resources to respond to future moments of uncertainty, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Highland.

Submitted by Lauren Flum, communications intern, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.