Kiley Tree Experts join Chamber of Commerce

Kiley Tree Experts recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in business by joining the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Luke Kiley is an ISA certified arborist and can take care of your tree needs including tree trimming; tree and stump removal from wind, storm, or parasite damage and disease. He also offers free consults.

But Kiley doesn’t just take trees down. This spring, along with his wife and kids, he planted new shade trees at Liberty Park in Hillsboro. As they grow the trees with provide some much-needed shade to the park during baseball and soccer seasons.

Visit the business Facebook page for pictures of recent removals and jobs and call Kiley Tree Experts at 937-402-7348 for consultations and tree service needs.

Kiley utilized the services of GROW! Highland County, a grassroots economic development program that works with aspiring entrepreneurs, to realize his dream of starting a business, or help with an existing business, by connecting them to local volunteer experts who can assist by offering product/service, marketing and financial management of their business. These services are offered confidential and free of charge.

If you think Grow! Highland County can help you start your business, or help with your existing business, call facilitator Tracy Evans at 937-763-1695.

Submitted by Erin Sheeley, community relations coordinator, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Kiley Tree Experts owner Luke Kiley is pictured above with his family.