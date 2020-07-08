Williamson awarded Elks Scholarship

The Hillsboro Elks Lodge and Southern State Community College Foundation have announced Jordan Williamson as the 2020 recipient of the Hillsboro Elks Scholarship.

Williamson graduated from Hillsboro High School in 2019 and completed College Credit Plus classes during her senior year at Southern State. She is currently taking classes and planning to graduate this year from the Occupational Therapy Assistant program through a partnership with Shawnee State University and SSCC. Her career goal is to be able to work in a school setting with occupational therapy, and give back to her community by serving the children of Highland County.

The $1,000 Hillsboro Elks Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate financial need and display a commitment to volunteerism and community service.

“The Hillsboro Elks Lodge proudly partners with Southern State in working with deserving students like Jordan and helping to build a stronger community,” said Phil Loudin, Hillsboro Elks grants and scholarship coordinator.

Williamson’s volunteer experience includes volunteering with community service projects through FFA such as Ag Day, Food for America, the FFA 5K, alumni auction and Christmas caroling to nursing homes. Through the Prospect United Methodist Church, she has served through collecting and packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child and volunteering with Good News Gathering to help local families shop at their free store.

To learn more about SSCC Foundation scholarship opportunities, visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml. For more information on the stewardship role of the SSCC Foundation, visit www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC vice president of academic affairs (left), Phil Loudin, Hillsboro elks grants and scholarship coordinator (right), are pictured with 2020 Hillsboro Elks Scholarship recipient Jordan Williamson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Elks-Scholarship-Recipient.jpg Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC vice president of academic affairs (left), Phil Loudin, Hillsboro elks grants and scholarship coordinator (right), are pictured with 2020 Hillsboro Elks Scholarship recipient Jordan Williamson. Submitted photo