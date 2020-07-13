Stratton attends Ohio FFA Camp

Riley Stratton, a member from the Hillsboro FFA Chapter, traveled to Carrollton County to attend Ohio FFA Camp at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum.

While camp is normally a weeklong event, due to COVID-19 it was cut down to three days. Campers still got to enjoy fun activities like going to state officer workshops and learning about their strength as an individual, go kayaking, paddle boarding, enjoying archery and many more activities.

During camp, members got to interact with state officers, including Hillsboro’s own Joe Helterbrand serving as the Ohio FFA atate aecretary, Leesburg’s Paige Teeters, serving as the Ohio FFA state vice president, as well as Felicity-Franklin’s Bailey Lowe serving as the Ohio FFA state reporter.

“I loved meeting new people and making many new friends from around the state that share the same love for this organization,” Stratton, a junior at Hillsboro High School, said.

Submitted by Libby McNeal, Hillsboro agricultural education instructor and FFA adviser.

Riley Stratton (left), Hillsboro FFA officer, and Joe Helterbrand, a Hillsboro Highland School graduate serving as the Ohio FFA state secretary, are picrured at Camp Muskingum. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Untitled.jpg Riley Stratton (left), Hillsboro FFA officer, and Joe Helterbrand, a Hillsboro Highland School graduate serving as the Ohio FFA state secretary, are picrured at Camp Muskingum. Submitted photo