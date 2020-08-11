NCB among 2020 Best Employers in Ohio

National Cooperative Bank (NCB) has announced that it has been awarded as number two on the large companies list for the 2020 Best Employers in Ohio. The annual list of the Best Employers in Ohio was created by Crain’s Cleveland Business and Best Companies Group.

The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Ohio, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2020 Best Employers in Ohio list is made up of 42 companies.

“We are very proud to be presented with this prestigious award,” said Michelle Ward, NCB human resources manager. “This award is based on autonomy of individual employee surveys and NCB’s strong culture. I am honored to work with such wonderful colleagues and proud that NCB has been recognized by this statewide award since 2015 to present.”

NCB currently employs 130 people in Hillsboro. Jobs range from entry level positions to senior management positions. NCB provides a benefits package and many employees are promoted within the organization.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

* Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;

* Be a publicly or privately held business;

* Have a facility in the state of Ohio;

* Have at least 15 employees working in Ohio; and

* Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.

To be considered for Best Employers in Ohio, companies had to participate in a two-part survey process. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

Submitted by Heather Cummings, vice president/marketing communications manager, National Cooperative Bank.

NCB was recently named to the large companies list for the 2020 Best Employers in Ohio. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/08/web1_NCB.jpg NCB was recently named to the large companies list for the 2020 Best Employers in Ohio. Submitted photo