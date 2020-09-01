NCB announces Minority Excellence Scholarship

National Cooperative Bank (NCB) has announced that it has created a Minority Excellence Scholarship for Southern State Community College.

The purpose of the NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship is to financially support deserving students of color attending Southern State, who are majoring in accounting, business, computer technology, or taking general education courses with the long-term goal of obtaining a bachelor’s degree in a similar field.

“This fund has been established to demonstrate NCB’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in southern Ohio and support the pursuit of education for all people,” said John Holdsclaw, NCB executive vice president, strategic initiatives. “This is the first scholarship for students of color at Southern State Community College.”

NCB will be contributing $25,000 to establish the scholarship for qualified applicants. Awards are granted based on minority status and financial need. Defined students of color are students who self-identify as Black, Mexican American, Latina, Asian, Native American, and/or a mix of the aforementioned racial identities.

“Southern State is delighted to partner with National Cooperative Bank and we applaud their high regard for equity in our region,” said Nicole Roades, Ph.D., vice president of academic affairs. “We are honored to be considered a partner in this important contribution to identifying and resolving gaps for underrepresented populations in academia.”

For more information, contact SSCC’s Office of Financial Aid.

Submitted by Heather Cummings, vice president, strategic marketing, National Cooperative Bank.

A portion of the Southern State Community College Central Campus in Hillsboro is shown in this picture. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_sscc-campus.jpg A portion of the Southern State Community College Central Campus in Hillsboro is shown in this picture. Submitted photo