Lions host Habitat homeowners

The Lynchburg Lions Club held its regular monthly dinner meeting on Aug. 24. Guests included Kathy and Miles Burns. They are the family who will be moving into the new Habitat for Humanity home in Glenavy Hills in Lynchburg. The house is nearing completion and Kathy presented a summary of the work that has been done. She and her son Miles discussed how the project was funded and how they are required to provide much of the work for completion. They hope to move into the home in October. The Lions Club has provided various donations for this project since its beginning.

