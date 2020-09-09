McClain FFA earns Three-Star Chapter Award

Each year the McClain FFA Chapter fills out a National Chapter Packet Application. After a lot of hard work by the 2019-20 McClain FFA Officer Team, the results are in. The McClain chapter was awarded a Three-Star Chapter Award. The chapter has been recognized by the National FFA for the award, the highest-ranking a chapter can receive. The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the FFA. The McClain FFA improves events using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes the qualities of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing these experiences for all members. Pictured is last year’s officer team in the summer of 2019 (front row, l-r) Holly Badgely, Taylor Harper, Abby Dhume, Mallory Faulconer; (second row, l-r) Jase Allison, Natalie Rolfe, Maysun Faulconer, Haley Hinkle, Abby Atkinson: (third row, l-r) Alex Snyder, Braden Wright, Justin Hall, Carter Campbell, Dakota Bartram and Wesley Potts.

