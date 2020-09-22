Fenders celebrate 60th anniversary

Doris Jean Walker, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hershel Walker of New Market, and Stanley Alfred Fender, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Carey Fender of Hillsboro, were united in marriage at the New Market Baptist Church by the Rev. Clifford Jacobson on Sept. 11, 1960. They have resided in the Hillsboro area the entire 60 years of their married life. They are the proud parents of three children, Debra Jean Inman of Hillsboro, Steven Allen Fender of New Vienna and Sandra Kay Howard of Covington, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. They are pictured last year in Florida and on their wedding day.

