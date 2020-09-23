New Vienna Community Church burns mortgage

The New Vienna Community Church held its 10th annual Virginia Caldwell Memorial Garbage Can Supper on Sept. 19 on the grounds of the Church. Approximately 50 members and friends gathered for the event.

A garbage can supper is a unique way to cook food, the process having been inherited from Samantha Friends Church former member Virginia Caldwell. Pastor Dan Mayo and his wife, Bev, pastored the Samantha church back in 2001 and 2002 where Caldwell was a member. She held numerous suppers over the years for members and friends. After Caldwell died in 2010, the Mayos decided to carry on the tradition at their church in New Vienna in her memory.

Chicken, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, onions and smoked sausage are layered on a rack in a can that holds about 6 inches of water in the bottom. The can is placed on an open fire and cooks for about two and half to three hours. It is then taken off the fire, and the layers of food are taken out individually and put into serving bowls and served along with sides, salads and desserts brought by guests. Supper was served about 5:30 p.m.

This year an added feature was the burning of the church mortgage which was taken out at the beginning of the ministry back in 2008. It was subsequently refinanced in 2016 through LCNB. The mortgage was paid in full in August, and the church chose this occasion for a mortgage burning ceremony.

“We are so proud of our congregation for the incredibly hard work and perseverance demonstrated by its members in seeing this great accomplishment come to pass. The weather was perfect, everyone had a delightful time of fellowship, cornhole and other games, supper, and the mortgage burning around the fire afterwards,” Dan Mayo said. “We are very blessed with faithful members who give generously of their time, talent and resources and keep the grounds looking beautiful, the offering plate full and the fellowship rich. Our motto, ‘pray and march on,’ was coined about four years ago by a member who advised me, while going through some challenges himself, that this is simply what we must do. And, we have done just that. Now, as we look forward to the future God has in store for us, we will continue to ‘pray and march on.’”

Regular services are held Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday at 6 p.m.

For more information about the church, call Mayo at 937-725-0445.

Submitted by Dan Mayo, pastor, New Vienna Community Church.

Pictured, from left, are Bev Mayo, Dan Mayo, Chuck Johnson, Wayne Waggoner, Martha Waggoner, Terese Hamilton and Scott Kirshner during a mortgage burning at the New Vienna Community Church. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_mortgageburn.spet2020board.jpg Pictured, from left, are Bev Mayo, Dan Mayo, Chuck Johnson, Wayne Waggoner, Martha Waggoner, Terese Hamilton and Scott Kirshner during a mortgage burning at the New Vienna Community Church. Submitted photo