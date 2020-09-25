Hillsboro students show lambs at fair

The Hillsboro FFA has many members who exhibit different categories and species each year. This year, there were two members who exhibited lambs at the Highland County Fair. These two members were Lana Grover and Tahia Ames.

Grover and Ames both participated in showmanship. The contest is judged based on how well the participant shows the animal and how well they know their animal. Ames placed eighth and Gtrover placed fourth.

Grover and Ames also participated in the Jr. Fair Market Lamb show which is judged on the lamb, based on how well it is built and how good it looks. Ames placed fifth and sixth and Grover placed third and fourth.

At the Highland County Fair there is a County Born and Bred show for specific species for livestock that were bred and born within Highland County. Ames entered one lamb in the show and placed sixth. Grover also entered one lamb in the show and she placed third overall.

These members worked very hard throughout the year to build their lambs’ appearance and put in the dedication to prepare their lambs for the Highland County Fair. Along with these two FFA members, the Hillsboro FFA had two middle school Ag students, Emma Yochum and Blake Herdman, who participated in the lamb show.

Submitted by Zinny Adams, Hillsboro FFA vice president of agriculture.

Pictured are middle school ag member Blake Herdman and freshman FFA member Tahia Ames bracing their lambs during the 2020 Highland County Fair Sheep Showmanship competition. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/09/web1_Lambs.jpg Pictured are middle school ag member Blake Herdman and freshman FFA member Tahia Ames bracing their lambs during the 2020 Highland County Fair Sheep Showmanship competition. Submitted photo