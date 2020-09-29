Abernathy resigns from Rotary

Outgoing Highland County Commissioner Gary Abernathy (left) is pictured being honored Tuesday after resigning following 10 years as a member of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. Abernathy is moving out of the area. His last meeting as a county commissioner will be Wednesday. Also pictured is Hillsboro Rotary Club President Darrell Wilson.

