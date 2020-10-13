Hillsboro FFA Chapter holds year’s first meeting

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter had its first meeting in September. The chapter discussed the fair and AgDay, which will be postponed to the spring due to COVID-19 regulations. Chapter members also discussed the October meeting and the annual fruit sale. The chapter is planning to hold a fruit sale like the previous years. Orders are currently being taken. The students played a Kahoot about the FFA chapter. Hillsboro FFA President Kelcie Thornburg adjourned the meeting and members enjoyed prepacked cookies from a local bakery. “The meeting was a lot of fun and it was good to be back with the chapter,” member Lawton Parry said. Chapter members are pictured participating in the meeting while the officers talk about chapter business.

