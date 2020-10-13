Bihl welcomed as new McClain teacher

McClain students and staff welcomed two new teachers to their building this year, one being Mark Bihl, who has joined the Tigers as an intervention specialist, co-teaching in algebra II and geometry classes. Bihl previously taught at Hillsboro Middle School, Miami Trace Middle School, Washington High School and was most recently the athletic director at Washington High School. He graduated from the University of Michigan where he played football.

The McClain journalism class recently asked Bihl some questions in order to get to know him better.

Q: Tell us about yourself (what do you like to do, what do you dislike, etc).

A: More than anything else, I enjoy spending time with my wife Paige and my three children, Bryson, Madison and Briggs (and soon-to-be daughter Maria Anne). I enjoy the outdoors, farming, hunting, fishing and walking in the woods. I enjoy teaching and working with students and student/athletes.

Q: How has your experience been so far? What are some of your favorite things (at McClain)?

A: I have thoroughly enjoyed my transition back to the classroom from being an administrator and my experience at McClain with the staff, students and community members has been great. As an intervention specialist, I move from class to class each period. I enjoy the walks from building to building and seeing how blessed this community is to have such a beautiful school campus. I am super excited about coaching (girls) basketball with Mr. Haines. It is certainly going to be an exciting season.

Q: What made you want to switch back to a teaching job?

A: I enjoy working with students and seeing them reach their full potential. My previous administrative job was very time consuming and limited the amount of interaction I had with students, and it also took a lot of time from my wife and kids. Math was my favorite subject in school and I enjoy solving mathematical problems and showing students how these problems apply to real-life situations.

Q: What activities are you involved in?

A: I am coaching girls basketball with Mr. Haines as the varsity assistant this season. I also enjoy lifting and training student athletes. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of our student/athletes in the weight room a little bit this fall.

Q: What would be one thing you would like to change here at McClain?

A: Maybe we could blend the purple with a little navy blue and give us a more Michigan look… I tell everyone, when I wear my Michigan gear, it is really me supporting McClain with my gold block M, plus I have a lot of Michigan gear I can wear every day.

Submitted by Mason Reichman, McClain High School journalism student.

New McClain High School teacher Mark Bihl (left) talks with a student Devin Hall. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/10/web1_Greenfield-new-teacher-1.jpg New McClain High School teacher Mark Bihl (left) talks with a student Devin Hall. Photo by Kirstasia Hafer, MHS journalism student