Anderson Greenfield Citizen of Month

Mike Anderson (center), pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Greenfield, was recognized as the Greenfield Citizen of the Month a this week’s village council meeting. Pictured (from left) are council members Phil Clyburn and Kyle Barr, Anderson, city manager Todd Wilkin and council member Mark Branham.

