Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away?

As more is learned about nutrition, it seems there may be a lot of truth in the old saying that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. An apple is a good source of fiber and provides vitamin C, several B vitamins, as well as potassium, iron, magnesium and phosphorous.

Great ways to enjoy apples

1. Add chopped apples to pancakes or waffle batter.

2. Add chopped apples to chicken or tuna salad.

3. Dip apples wedges in low fat vanilla yogurt or peanut butter.

4. Add grated apple to any bread recipe.

5. Substitute apple slices for jelly on peanut butter sandwiches.

6. Mix apple chunks to cereal or oatmeal.

7. Freeze apple juice for a naturally sweet juice pop.

8. Add apple slices to your salad.

9. Freeze individual serving boxes of apple juice and put in a lunch bag to keep other food cool. The juice will thaw by lunchtime.

Microwave baked apples

Makes: Four servings

Here is a sweet apple treat that you can prepare in minutes in the microwave.

Ingredients

4 apples (large, baking)

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

1. Wash apples and remove core.

2. Cut a thin slice off bottom of each apple to form a flat surface. Place apples in a microwave safe baking dish.

3. Mix brown sugar and cinnamon in a small dish. Spoon mixture into center of apples.

4. Cover with wax paper and microwave on high power six to 10 minutes or until apples are soft.

Notes

One pound of apples equals three medium equals three cups sliced. This is good information to know at the grocery store.

Favorite varieties of apples for baking are Jonathan, Granny Smith, Braeburn and Golden Delicious.

Any tart apple works well.

Arrange the apples around the outside edge of the dish for more even cooking in the microwave.

Safety Tips: Wash the apples in clear running water before coring. If you have apples left over, keep in the fridge for a handy snack later on.

For more recipes, go to celebrateyourplate.org.

Leeanna McKamey is the SNAP-Ed program assistant for the Highland County OSU Extension Office.