The Mowrystown FFA participated in agriculture soils last week. The Mowrystown FFA placed 19th in the state and fourth in the district. Here are the results from the CDE, listed by member and rank:

Jacob Ward, 91st

Chandra Hill, 96th

Brianna Hill, 161st

Even DeAtley, 185th

Robert Satterfield, 280th

Emmy Hawkins, 443rd

Weston Blair, 576th

Hailey Price, 729th

Wade Evans, 765th

Jessica Russell, 766th

Garrett Miller, 783rd

Hogan Walker, 937th

Submitted by Emmy Hawkins, Mowrystown FFA.