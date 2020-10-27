AEP accepting heating assistance apps

The AEP Ohio Neighbor to Neighbor Program is now accepting applications for utility assistance grants for the 2020-21 winter heating season.

Through a partnership between AEP Ohio and Dollar Energy Fund, the Neighbor to Neighbor Program supports families in need with a grant applied directly to their AEP Ohio account to prevent disconnection of, or to restore their electric service. Heating assistance is available once per program year on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible account holders may apply through April 30, 2021, while funds are available.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has left many families and individuals in the communities we serve facing very difficult economic challenges due to job loss or unexpected expenses,” said Katie Grayem, director of Customer Experience for AEP Ohio. “Being a good community partner and neighbor, we are committed to providing those who may be struggling to make ends meet, a helping hand to ensure their electric service stays connected.”

Since AEP Ohio and Dollar Energy Fund launched the Neighbor to Neighbor Program in May 2009, more than $14.6 million in assistance has been granted to more than 61,000 customers.

To apply, customers may contact one of the AEP Ohio Neighbor to Neighbor Program’s network of more than 120 Ohio community-based organizations. To qualify, an applicant’s total gross household income must be at or below 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.

For example, a family of four earning up to $65,500 per year is income-eligible for the program. Households must have made payments to AEP Ohio totaling at least $75 in the three months prior to applying for a grant and owe a minimum of $50 on their AEP Ohio bill. Full eligibility guidelines and application instructions can be found at www.AEPOhio.com/N2N.

Submitted by Mark Rickel, AEP Ohio media relations.