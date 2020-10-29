Hillsboro FFA fruit sale has started

The Hillsboro FFA has started its annual fruit sale. The students sell a variety of fruits, nuts, meats, cheeses and BBQ sauces. The apples that are sold are from Karnes apple orchard, located near Rainsboro. Not only is this a way to support your local FFA chapter, it also supports local businesses. All of the proceeds from this fundraiser support the Hillsboro FFA in all of the activities that it holds as well as help support what it does as a program. Every member of each chapter is participating in this sale. To find out more information, contact a member or call the Hillsboro FFA Chapter at 937-393-3485 or email ffa@hillsboro-indians.org. Students pictured sorting fruit during the 2019 Hillsboro FFA Fruit Sale are (l-r) Joe Helterbrand, Mallory Parsons and Kelcie Thornburg.

