Snyders bring recycling back to MHS

Sarah Snyder and Mia Snyder, president and vice president, respectively, of the junior class, have a big project on the horizon as they are beginning the process of bringing a recycling program back to McClain High School.

“We’d love to be a part of something big for our school to better it, and we’d love to start with recycling,” Mia Snyder said.

Their idea to start a recycling program started with setting up a meeting to talk over the logistics of making it work.

“Sarah and I have met with the principal as well as the city manager to discuss starting a recycling program at the school again,” Mia Snyder said, adding that once it is implemented, there will be recycling bins in each classroom of the high school and someone will go around to pick up the recycling one to two times a week.

Both girls plan to have many buildings and people involved with this program, which they hope to begin very soon. It started by getting principal Matt Shelton and Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin on board, but they hope to get the community involved as well.

Submitted by Kirstasia Hafer, McClain H.S. journalism student.

Pictured are McClain High School students Sarah Snyder (left) and Mia Snyder. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_Greenfield-recycling.jpg Pictured are McClain High School students Sarah Snyder (left) and Mia Snyder. Photo by Kirstasia Hafer