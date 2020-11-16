McClain FFA competes in job interviews

On Nov. 11, Abby Wise, Brice Graham, Hannah Crago, Ryan Butterbaugh, Aly Murphy, Braden Wright, Maysun Faulconer and Taylor Harper headed to Lynchburg to compete in the Sub-District Job Interview Competition.

For the freshman category, Brice Graham placed first with Abby Wise placing second.

In the sophomore category, Hannah Crago placed first and Ryan Butterbaugh placed fourth.

For juniors, Aly Murphy placed first with Braden Wright placing third.

Taylor Harper placed first for seniors with Maysun Faulconer placing third.

Members moving on to the District Job Interview Contest are Graham, Crago, Murphy and Harper. They will be competing next Tuesday.

The McClain FFA would also like to thank Morgan Faulconer and Cathy Faulconer for being Greenfield’s representative judges for the competition as well as all the other judges.

Submitted by Vivian Davis, McClain FFA.

Maysun Faulconer and Taylor Harper are pictured. Ryan Butterbaugh and Hannah Crago are pictured. Abby Wise and Brice Graham are pictured. Aly Murphy and Braden Wright are pictured.