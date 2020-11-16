AAARC offering six scholarships

The African American Awareness Research Council (AAARC) has announced a scholarship opportunity for minority youth, defined as Black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) who attend school in Highland, Clinton or Fayette counties.

Applications are available at the Hillsboro Public Library, Wilmington Public Library, and Carnegie Public Library in Washington C.H.

Completed applications should be mailed to: AAARC, P.O. Box 246, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133, and must be received no later than Dec. 31, 2020. Any student of a minority background is invited to apply. The AAARC plans to award a total of six $500 scholarships, three recipients from the class of 2020 and three recipients from the class of 2021.

“The AAARC would like to thank all those who donated to our scholarship fund. We are happy to award six recipients at the 2021 Black History Month event still scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Given concerns about COVID-19, we may introduce an online program for next year. Time will tell.”

Any further questions questions may be directed to Arlene Cole, AAARC president, at arlenemarie1128@gmail.com; or Lee Smith, AAARC vice president, roberto_smith63@yahoo.com.

Submitted by African American Awareness Research Council.