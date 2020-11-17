Hillsboro participates in National FFA Convention

During the week of Oct. 27-29, FFA members and supporters from across the country celebrated agricultural education and agriculture during the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo. This time-honored tradition looked a little different this year as it was held virtually.

FFA members representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands participated in the virtual event. It was an opportunity for students to be exposed to new career paths and opportunities while celebrating the accomplishments these future leaders have made over the past year.

Throughout the week, national convention and expo attendees experienced the FFA Blue Room, which showcased cutting-edge technology, research and innovation in agriculture. Through experiential learning and specific focus on the most critical challenges facing our communities — from respecting the planet to feeding the world — the FFA Blue Room was available to inspire and equip students to activate their potential. The expo was available live and on-demand, where participants were able to learn more in live chats. In addition, attendees could participate in student and teacher workshops, which were available on demand.

Even though the convention was held virtual, FFA members still had the opportunity to connect with others via Zoom through a member experience room.

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter participated during the virtual convention by hosting an FFA meeting during the week, doing fun activities, and watching the convention. Later in the week the members decorated FFA masks, played FFA trivia games, worked on projects, and watched guest speakers from the previous and current National FFA conventions.

Submitted by Mallory Parsons, Hillsboro FFA vice president.

Pictured (from left) are FFA members Elena Lowell and Taylor Jordan participating in a activity for National FFA Week. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_National-Convention.jpg Pictured (from left) are FFA members Elena Lowell and Taylor Jordan participating in a activity for National FFA Week. Submitted photo