Hospice offers angel ornaments

Community Care Hospice has partnered with glass artisan Roberta Evans of Carriage House Glass to offer those who have lost a loved one with a handmade fused glass angel ornament.

The hospice angel ornament is designed to honor a loved one. The ornament may be displayed on a community tree until after the holiday season. Ornaments will be available for pick up after Jan. 6 at the Community Care Hospice office, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. The ornaments also can be mailed for a small fee.

To place an order for the angel ornament, call Community Care Hospice at 937-382-5400 or toll-free at 877-903-5400. Each ornament costs $20. All orders must be received by Dec. 18.

Community Care Hospice, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2004 to provide care for patients in a 10-county area surrounding Wilmington. Bereavement and grief support services also are provided to hospice families and to the community, including grief groups. Patients are cared for in their homes, and extended care and assisted living facilities. General inpatient care is available at Clinton Memorial Hospital, along with access to designated hospice beds at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro.

Submitted by Heather Maurer, mission engagement media content editor, Ohio’s Hospice.

This is one of Community Care Hospice’s angel ornaments. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_Angel-pic.jpg This is one of Community Care Hospice’s angel ornaments.