Leesburg’s Sanders shows grand champion female

Maplecrest Phyllis 9043 won grand champion female at the 2020 North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) Super Point Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show, held Nov. 16 in Louisville, Kentucky. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2019 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. She first claimed early junior champion. Jack Ward, Plattsburg, Missouri, evaluated the 194 entries.

