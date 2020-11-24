Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County is celebrating its 31st annual Hearts for the Holidays. This year, members of the community can celebrate, honor or memorialize a loved one through the purchase of a 2020 Hospice Holiday ornament.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will not be held in person. Ornaments can be ordered online for $10 each. Visit www.HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Hearts2020 to order an ornament.

Ornaments will be mailed directly to those who place an order. All proceeds support the mission of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County to provide superior care and superior services to each patient and family.

For more information, call Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County at 740-355-0149.

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness. C

Submitted by Heather Maurer, mission engagement media content editor, Ohio’s Hospice.