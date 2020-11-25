Posted on by

Greenfield Elementary prepares for Thanksgiving


Students in Mallorey Bethel’s preschool classes at Greenfield Elementary decorated feathers to make their door into a turkey.

Students in Mallorey Bethel’s preschool classes at Greenfield Elementary decorated feathers to make their door into a turkey.


Submitted photos

Annie Myers of Greenfield Elementary is pictured as she uses local grocery ads to plan how much a Thanksgiving feast would cost.


Submitted photos

Students in Mallorey Bethel’s preschool classes at Greenfield Elementary decorated feathers to make their door into a turkey.

Annie Myers of Greenfield Elementary is pictured as she uses local grocery ads to plan how much a Thanksgiving feast would cost.

Students in Mallorey Bethel’s preschool classes at Greenfield Elementary decorated feathers to make their door into a turkey.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_Greenfield-Miss-Mallorey.jpgStudents in Mallorey Bethel’s preschool classes at Greenfield Elementary decorated feathers to make their door into a turkey. Submitted photos

Annie Myers of Greenfield Elementary is pictured as she uses local grocery ads to plan how much a Thanksgiving feast would cost.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/11/web1_Greenfield-Myers.jpgAnnie Myers of Greenfield Elementary is pictured as she uses local grocery ads to plan how much a Thanksgiving feast would cost. Submitted photos