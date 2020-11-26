Posted on by

Buckskin creates Thanksgiving Day Parade


Students of Buckskin teachers Denise Bierhup and Trish McGuire created their own version of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade by making their own floats and parading them around Tuesday afternoon.

Buckskin third-grader Jaelynn Newsome shows off the float she made for Tuesday’s imitation of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.


