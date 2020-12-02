Christmas Candlelight Service in Bainbridge

For those who desire to worship in the beauty and quietness of the Christmas season, you are invited to attend the Christmas Candlelight Service at the Bainbridge Church of Christ (3812 U.S. Route 50) on Sunday, Dec. 20.

This evening will feature special guest Tiffany Envid, a dedicated and accomplished harpist with 20 years of experience. She is one of central Ohio’s most sought-after full-time professional harpists. Envid has performed with the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, Newark-Granville Symphony, New Albany Symphony, Westerville Symphony, McConnell Arts Chamber Orchestra, The Ohio State University Symphony, directed the Chattanooga (Tennessee) Harp Ensemble and performed for many other groups and special events.

Plan to arrive early as Envid will present preservice harp music from 5:45 to 6 p.m.

The Christmas Candlelight Service will include the singing of familiar Christmas carols, special music by Envid and Ashley Free, a soloist, a Christmas message titled “Who Christ Is!” and the lighting of the Christmas candles.

There is no cost to attend this special service. Those attending are encouraged to wear facemasks.

Submitted by Dennis J. Wheeler, minister, Bainbridge Church of Christ.

